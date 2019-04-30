Youth sentenced to community service for 1g ganja  

Twenty-three-year-old Odingo Haywood who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday was sentenced to two weeks community service on a narcotic charge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 28, 2019, he had one gram of cannabis in his possession. The court heard that on the day in question, ranks of a police patrol were on Brickdam when they saw the accused riding a bicycle.

However, upon seeing the police, the man started to act in a suspicious manner. He was intercepted and a search on his person unearthed the drug in the left side pants pocket. As such, he was arrested and charged.

The accused begged the Magistrate for leniency and stated that he was willing to pay a fine or do community service. In the same breath, he told the magistrate that he suffers from asthma hence him using the illegal plant.

In handing down her sentence Magistrate McLennan told him “You are young and you shouldn’t be smoking cannabis, when you come to the court you have to tell the truth”.

His community work will be done in and around the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and default, he will server a four-week prison sentence.