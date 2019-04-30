Chinese National slapped with attempted murder charge

A 28-year-old Chinese National attached to the Fresco Supermarket, Diamond East Bank Demerara was earlier today slapped with an attempted murder charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Xino Xi Qu of Lot 1B Diamond Public Rood, East Bank Demerara was not required to plea to the charge which stated that on April 22, 2019 with intent to commit murder, he wounded Gregory Solomon.

Qu’s attorney in his bail application told the court his client has no previous conviction and bail should be granted in a reasonable sum.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Solomon shopped at the Supermarket and as he was waiting on transportation, the accused attacked him from behind and dealt him one blow to the head.

As a result, the man then fell to the ground and it was this time, the accused continued kicking and cuffing him. The matter was reported to the Golden Grove Police station and the accused was arrested.

After being discharged from Georgetown Public Hospital, the victim remains in wheel chair due to his injuries.

Nevertheless, the accused was released on $400,000 bail and was ordered to report to the Golden Grove Police Station on a weekly basis until the case concludes. The case was adjourned until May 2.