Women charged over ganja & meth bust at Georgetown Post Office

Two women were today charged in relation to a marijuana and drug bust at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) in Georgetown.

They are 37-year-old Andrea DeFlorimote of Victoria Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 46-year-old Patrinea Bristol of Avocado Drive, North Ruimveldt Georgetown.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly where they pleaded not guilty; they were released on $60,000 bail each.

Reports are that on Wednesday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted a box which was being posted by DeFlorimote.

The drugs were found concealed in two lotion bottles. The narcotics amounted to 6.3 grams of cannabis, and 5.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

DeFlorimote was intercepted trying to post the box to the Mazaruni Prison.

The suspect was told of the offence committed, arrested, cautioned and escorted to CANU Headquarters.

Investigations further revealed that De Florimote collected the lotion bottle with the narcotics from Bristol. As such, she too was arrested.

The case has been adjourned to August 27.