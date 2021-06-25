Several men get bail on rape charges

Three men, who have been charged with varying offences under the Sexual Offences Act, were today granted bail when they made their appearance at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

In the first instance, Tameshwar Persaud, who was charged for raping a child under the age of 16, was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. The incident allegedly occurred on June 23, 2020.

In the other case, 19-year-old Nicholas Ishri was granted $75,000 bail for raping a child. The accused was initially arrested in March 2020 for the offence.

In the third instance, 30-year-old Kevin Clarke, a goldsmith, was charged with raping a woman on February 24, 2021. He was granted $30,000 bail.

Magistrate Alex Moore presided over all three cases.