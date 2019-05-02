Woman tried to smuggle cocaine to help son, jailed 4 years & fined $9.1M

Sandra Angela Profit, 55, was this morning sentenced to four years in prison and fined $9.1M for attempting to smuggle over 7lbs of cocaine at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Profit, of John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was busted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with the parcels of cocaine strapped to her thighs on Monday last.

She broke down in tears as she told the court that she did the job to get money to help her son, who was recently involved in a car accident.

Profit explained that the car was badly damaged, and that its owner demanded it be replaced with a new one.

“As a mother, I couldn’t sit and watch my son go through that, so I decided to do this,” Profit told the court.

CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that on the day in question, the woman was sitting in the departure area, awaiting her flight when she was intercepted.

A search was conducted on her and the narcotics was discovered strapped to her legs.

Prosecutor Sandiford further stated the woman has been cooperating with the investigation and she revealed information about the supplier.

CANU recently issued a wanted bulletin for Winston Carto, also known as “Chief Mike”, of Lot 193 Greenheart Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens.

Carto is wanted for questioning in relation to the recruitment of Profit to traffic the cocaine.

CANU is asking that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carto to make contact on 227-3507 or 226-0431.