Public trust in police has increased – Crime Chief

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves believes that there is an improvement in the level of public trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), resulting in more information sharing.

“More information is being shared with the police from members of the public, and we are building trust which is critical,” Alves told Inews during a recent telephone interview.

“You know we had an issue with trust sometime back where persons give you the information and they are left out in the cold. So it is just that we are building back that bridge,” the Crime Chief stated.

He explained that in the case of narcotics, persons are more comfortable “coming forward and giving information”.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan. “It is the efforts that have been gone into the training and secondly, the efforts that have gone into getting better community relations so that we are going to get more information from the citizens of the country,” he stated.

Ramjattan also noted that there is a genuine effort by law enforcement officers to solve cases.

“Then there is a genuine desire on the police to solve these crimes, a greater resolve of wanting the security sector to improve,” he expressed.