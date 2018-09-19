Woman fined for assaulting husband’s ‘girlfriend’

Thirty-one-year-old Ashelly Johnson of lot 715 ‘C’ Field Sophia was earlier today (Wednesday) slapped with an assault charge after she appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

An unrepresented Johnson admitted to the allegation after it was read to her. The charge alleged that on September 16, 2018 she unlawfully assaulted Sasia Sharpulls, who she identified as her husband’s ‘girlfriend’.

In an explanation to the court, Johnson stated that Sharpulls walked in to her which caused her to retaliate and pushed her away.

As a result, Magistrate Azore fined Johnson $5000 or 7 days in prison.