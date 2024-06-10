Woman electrocuted while washing clothes

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the death of Kesi Adele Adams, a 33-year-old female from Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara, who was found motionless at about 07:00 hrs this morning at her home, by her mother Bridgette Boston, age 63 years.

Enquiries disclosed that Kesi had woken up early in the morning and began to do her normal house chores, which included washing clothes.

It is suspected that the Washing Machine and Dryer, situated at the back of the house, have an electrical defect which causes electricity to run beyond the machine’s capacity and onto a long sliver hose with metal wrappings (electric conductor) which is attached to the Dryer.

It was suspected that Kesi had held onto the hose, which led to her being allegedly electrocuted. The woman was picked up in an unconscious manner by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The body was escorted to the Ezekiel Mortuary, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated.

--- ---