Somant Heeralal & Yadram Ramcharran are 1st Guyanese to participate in Omni’s Ab-Initio flight programme

Omni Helicopters, Guyana’s leading air mobility solutions provider for the offshore sector is has announced that, after an intensive process, it has selected its first two talented Guyanese citizens to participate in its Ab-Initio flight program.

Chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 20 candidates, Somant Heeralal and Yadram Ramcharran were standouts and are now set to undergo comprehensive training over the next 16 months at specialist flight training schools. This training will be the first step in their journey towards becoming the first Guyanese pilots at OHGI.

The thorough selection process included a series of pilot aptitude tests, psychological tests, medical tests, and Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET). Their selection underscores OHGI’s commitment to fostering Guyanese talent and providing opportunities for aspiring pilots from diverse backgrounds.

Somant Heeralall, who initially pursued a medical degree at Texila American University Guyana and worked at Georgetown Public Hospital, joined Omni Helicopters in November 2023. He was one of six selected individuals for specialized training, encompassing both Search & Rescue Swimming and Aviation Security. This experience ignited his interest in aviation. Yadram Ramcharran, on the other hand, embarked on a four-year degree course at the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School in September 2017. Despite facing financial challenges during the Covid period, he persevered and in December 2023, he successfully completed his associate degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, earning accolades for his abilities and performance. During his student training, he gained practical experience through ‘on the job training’ at Ogle Airport with CAMS and Omni Helicopters.

Somant and Yadram will begin rigorous academic and flight training, culminating in obtaining a Commercial Helicopter License with an Instrument Flight Rating. This comprehensive, industry-accredited, pilot training program is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the rigorous operating standards of the offshore helicopter sector. Upon graduation, they will spend time building flight experience before progressing to be trained on larger offshore helicopters.

“This is an important milestone for OHGI and the aviation community in Guyana as we welcome Somant and Yadram to our team as Guyana’s first offshore Ab-initio pilots,” said Duncan Moore, CEO of Offshore and Onshore International at Omni Helicopters International. “We are confident that their talent, dedication, and passion for aviation will drive them to great things and also be an inspiration to others in Guyana seeking a flying career. Creating new opportunities for our national team remains one of our key priorities and adds to more than half of our workforce who are already from Guyana. We will continue to make these investments in service of the goal of one day having an entirely Guyanese team,” Moore continued.

Upon successful completion of their training, the new pilots will join OHGI´s team, further strengthening the company’s commitment to safety, excellence, and innovation in aviation.

