Woman dies in motorbike accident at Mahdia

A 24-year-old woman is now dead after she succumbed to injuries she received in a motorcycle accident at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Abidacy Klass od Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was the pillion rider on the bike at the time of the accident which occurred at around 06:00hrs today.

The person operating the bike has been identified as Osafa Bess, 26, of 111 Miles, Mahdia. He is currently a patient.

Reports are that the duo was on the motorbike which was proceeding along the Potaro Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, both Klass and Bess were thrown off the motorcycle. Neither of them was wearing a helmet or safety gears.

They were picked up by public spirited persons and rushed to the Mahdia Public Hospital. Klass was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Bess was admitted to the medical facility, where he is said to be suffering from a fractured right arm and multiple abrasions about his body.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.