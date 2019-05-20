Clive Lloyd believes all-rounders will have biggest roles

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — One of the greatest West Indies captains of all time, Sir Clive Lloyd expects all-rounders to play a decisive role in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

Sir Clive, who led the Windies to their only two World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, said with the pitches in England predicted to be flat, he believed the play of those multidimensional players would determine the winner.

“From Afghanistan to England, or from India to West Indies, every team is blessed with top-class all-rounders, that’s why I believe it will be an all-rounders’ World Cup,” Lloyd said.

With the Windies skipper Jason Holder currently ranked as the best Test all-rounder in the world and sixth best in ODIs, along with the explosive Andre Russell in the side, Lloyd said he expected the regional side to give a good showing.

He said the West Indies would be confident after drawing their ODI series with top-ranked England 2-2 in March.

“The West Indies Cricket Board has brought back the main players who have been doing well in different tournaments around the world. They will try their best.

“During the last 20-odd years, we lost so many good cricketers. I think the good cricketers have again come up with the intention of doing good,” Lloyd insisted.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will run from May 30 until July 14.