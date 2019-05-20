Children who witnessed mother being killed by their father to receive counselling

The children of the 39-year-old woman who was knifed to death by her husband on Thursday last will be receiving counselling.

This is according to Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt who told INews that efforts are being made by the administration to make the necessary arrangements for the therapy sessions.

Farida Khayum, a mother of six, was allegedly killed by her husband at their Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast home. Three of her children were living with her, while the other three were said to be living with their father, whom she had separated from several years ago.

After reportedly killing his wife, the man ingested a poisonous substance. He was admitted to the Suddie Regional Hospital.

Commander of “G” Division, Khali Pareshram, told INews that the suspect remains under guard.

He noted that the children of the children of the deceased are presently in the custody of relatives. Stakeholders from various agencies are said to be providing various forms of relief to the children.

“It is not only about taking food hampers and helping to provide them with clothing and such. Yes, we are doing that, and visiting them but we are also concerned about the mental health of those children. We are looking to ensure that they receive counselling or therapy for the ordeal that they are going through too,” Regional Chairman noted.

According to Ramdatt, he received reports that at least one of the underage children witnessed the gruesome murder of his mother.

“I don’t know for sure but that is what I am told and whether the child saw the murder unfolding or not he, along with his siblings, will need counselling. I am not sure if the other children saw too or even if they were in the house when the stabbing took place. But to see or even know that your father killed your mother and in your house is tramautising enough,” the Regional Chairman added.