Woman caught on camera setting Norton St house on fire

A woman was caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage setting a Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown house on fire.

The Guyana Fire Service reported on Wednesday that the fire started at about 06:40h at Lot 20 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Reports are that the fire was maliciously set and resulted in severe damage of a double bed frame, mattress, PVC ceiling, glass cabinet, and a glass door at the house.

According to reports after the fire was seen neighbors took swift action, utilising buckets of water to doze the flames before the arrival of the Guyana Fire Service.

Some 15 firemen along with two water tenders and a water bowser was dispatched to the scene.

During investigations, Tinesa Lewis reported that neighbors spotted smoke on the ground floor’s eastern side and promptly formed a bucket brigade, extinguishing the fire.

Lewis said she suspected the fire was maliciously set, citing it as the third occurrence. However, neighbors and other residents denied witnessing malicious acts.

According to the fire service, a thorough inspection of the premises revealed CCTV cameras that showed a woman attempting to start a fire through a window, confirming that the fire was intentionally set.

The matter was handed over to the Guyana Police Force, resulting in the arrest of the main suspect.

The Guyana Fire Service has since emphasized the importance of community vigilance in preventing such incidents and commends the public-spirited citizens who assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The fire service said that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens and continues its efforts to educate the public on fire prevention measures.

“Protect your loved ones and property from the threat of arson by following these guidelines: report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the Guyana Fire Service or Guyana Police Force; keep matches and lighters out of reach and out of sight of children. If you know or suspect that an arson crime has been committed, contact the Guyana Fire Service or Guyana Police Force immediately; keep garbage, litter and other combustibles away from buildings; install outdoor lighting or cameras on your property and never leave burning garbage or grass unattended,” the GFS said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

