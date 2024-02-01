Govt reviewing weight limits to curb road damage by overloaded vehicles

The government has acquired the services of a consultancy firm to review weight restriction laws geared at significantly reducing infrastructural damages cause by overladen vehicles, especially trucks.

This is being undertaken with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure as he responded to questions during the consideration of the budget estimates in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister further revealed that implementing the fine alone on an offender has greater repercussions.

“If you fine the person and you allow them to go through with the weight then the damage will be more exorbitant than the fine,” he strongly advised.

As a result, weight offenders will be required to remove excess product which will be placed on the corner of the road with a 12-hour retrieval time.

The minister noted that failure to do so will result in additional “trouble”.

In order to achieve this, the minister called on the opposition to collaborate on this endeavour for the overall benefit of Guyanese and longevity of the country’s road networks.

“So, we have to come together as a people, as a mature country, people that is modernising Guyana. We are building out Guyana whether we are government or opposition, these are things that we want to see. Better streets, better maintained streets, we want to be able to see safety on the roads, this is something that everybody wants together so these are things we got to work on jointly,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the minister acknowledged the stellar works executed by the ministry’s’ Special Project Unit (SPU) in repairing damaged infrastructure across the country.

