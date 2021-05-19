Woman attacks man after he raped her

A 41-year-old woman has filed a police report that she was raped by a man while she was asleep.

The incident occurred on Monday at Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

According to a brief police report, “the victim alleges that the incident occurred…during the early morning hours while she was asleep.”

Police added that “the perpetrator fled the scene after she allegedly dealt the suspect a lash to his head causing him to receive injuries.”

Police noted that the suspect is currently at large.

Investigations are in progress.