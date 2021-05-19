Goed Fortuin residents get paved walkways, potable water

Residents of Goed Fortuin Squatting Area, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) now have access to potable water and their daily commute in and around their community is made easy with the completion of seven paved and reinforced concrete walkways.

These improvements which will ultimately improve the standard of living of residents are a result of a commitment made by the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during a visit to the community in December last year.

Minister Rodrigues, a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, and Guyana Water Inc. visited the area on Tuesday to assess the work being done. To date all seven structures have been completed. Minister Rodrigues expressed her satisfaction in seeing the impact the walkways have made thus far for residents.

She explained that she visited the area in December last where residents bemoaned the muddy thoroughfares that they would traverse and how it impacted the lives of their children. In response to the situation, the Minster revisited in March 2021, in which she handed over the contract for the project to Ivor Allen Contracting Services and the Malgre Tout/Meer Zorgen Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC), following which works commenced on April 6, 2021.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we put resources into these areas so that you can live in dignity and you can feel happy and feel pride in your surroundings,” said the Minister. She added, “I must thank the contractors for the quality of work completed here today, the residents are happy and I’m extremely proud of the accomplishment of the Ministry.”

In addition to this, Minister Rodrigues noted that the Ministry was also able to deliver on a promise of improved water quality for the community of Goed Fortuin. In this regard, 2700 Goed Fortuin residents (658 households) began accessing first-time access to treated water less than one week ago, following a three-fold plan executed by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) for a connection to the Pouderoyen Water Treatment Plant; fixing leakages along with the interconnected system and installing meters to monitor water consumption.

Originally, GWI had anticipated a June 2021 completion date, however, Minister Rodrigues stated that the dedication and commitment of GWI and the Ministry by extension have resulted in the early delivery. She further noted her overall pleasure to see more citizens having access to potable water, in keeping with the government’s manifesto promise.

The Minister was accompanied by the Regional Chairman of Region Three, Mr. Ishan Ayube, and technical staff attached to the Central Housing & Planning Authority.