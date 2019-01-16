Woman accused of killing abusive husband to stand trial in High Court

Twenty-three year-old Lisa Hayley who was charged with the death of her abusive husband back in 2017 was on Wednesday committed to stand trial at the High Court by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The mother of two made her first court appearance on August 3, 2017 where she faced a charge alleging that she unlawfully killed Dailson Hayley on July 29, 2017 at Lot 30 Queen Street, Kitty.

Hayley who was not required to plead when she first appeared was nevertheless released on $250,000 bail.

According to reports, the now dead man was very abusive towards the accused during their relationship.

However, after the accused decided to exit the relationship, the deceased, who did not handle it well allegedly turned up at the home where the accused was staying, armed with 2 knives.

An altercation then ensued during which Hayley managed to disarm the victim and allegedly inflicted one fatal stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.