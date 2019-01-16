Romario Shepherd eyeing 30+ wickets in Regional 4-Day tournament

After four rounds, Guyana Jaguars all-rounder, Romario Shepherd has made quite an impression with the ball this season as he is currently the second leading fast bowler thus far.

Shepherd has had a solid start to the Cricket West Indies Regional 4-Day tournament and is hoping to capture as much as 30 wickets this season.

The well-built right arm speedster, has 14 wickets thus far, with his best bowling figures being 4-36 this season, at a bowling average of 22.14.

He said that the start this season for him has been good, and he will be aiming to capitalize on such good start.

Shepherd has also contributed significantly with the bat this season, scoring 135 runs at an average of 33.75 with a high score of 72.

However, Shepherd still thinks he can play better cricket and he is hungry to achieve a five wicket haul at the 2018-2019 Regional 4-Day tournament.

The Berbician, who hails from Tucber Park Cricket Club in New Amsterdam Berbice, is a regular member of the West Indies A team and a Guyana Amazon Warrior player, who wants to contribute to the Jaguars’ success.

Shepherd is fully focused on performing consistently at the Regional level and he will be eyeing a West Indies senior team call-up in the near future.