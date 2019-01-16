“Two feet” charged with murder of carpenter

The Berbice resident who was implicated in the killing of carpenter, Navindradat Bhawan on Friday last was on Wednesday arraigned at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.

Gavindra Shiverpersaud, 28, called “Two feet” of Fryish Village, Corentyne Berbice stood before Magistrate Alex Moore and was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge.

It is being alleged that he murdered 21-year-old, Bhawan called “Altaf” of Lot 54 Number 70 Village, Corentyne Berbice on January 11, 2019.

The matter was set down to next reappear at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on February 21 and the accused was remanded.

This publication previously reported that the now dead man was reportedly beaten to death by two men after he reportedly went away with a $5000 bill which was given to him to purchase a bottle of liquor that cost $1500.

His battered body was later discovered with froth coming from his mouth.

Shivpersaud and another were shortly after arrested by Police for the murder.