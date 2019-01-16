Too early to throw support behind David Granger Presidential candidacy – AFC

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Wednesday said that it was too early for the party to say whether it will be supporting President David Granger as presidential candidate for the impending General and Regional Elections.

“We’re not there right now absolutely not there right now, we hope that President Granger continues the speedy recovery that he is making…we continue to wish him the best, we have no idea, we have no idea when the election is going to be so we are not in a position to answer that right now”.

That was the party’s Vice Chair, Cathy Hughes, responding the INews when asked whether the AFC would support Granger as the presidential candidate of the Coalition for the upcoming polls.

During a press conference held at the party’s head office in Kitty, AFC Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan reassured his party’s commitment to the Cummingsburg Accord, adding that they will go into the next elections as a Coalition with the APNU since this would have worked in the past.

“We’ve indicated that we are going to go coalition, we prefer to go coalition because of the fact that the chances are better there than if we go separately which we appreciate” Ramjattan said.

While insisting that the minority party has done everything it could have to stay relevant within the Coalition administration, the AFC nevertheless assured that it is ready for elections should it be called.

“We are very much prepared for elections but we will have the elections I understand as was agreed to in the presidential meeting with the Opposition Leader when of course the two very important matters, the Court cases and GECOM’s readiness are done. Yes we are on outreaches across the country as we have been doing for a number of months now and that will continue, it will be even bigger this year” Ramjattan explained.

The AFC took a trouncing in the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) when they decided to contest alone garnering just under 4 per cent of the overall votes, while the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) won 61 per cent and APNU 34 per cent.