The body of a 97-year-old woman was today found floating in a creek at Kariko Village, North West District (NWD).

The woman has been identified as Inda Matthews.

The discovery was made by the Village Toshao Lynbert Henry at around 16:30hrs – a few hours after a missing person report was filed.

Police said due to the decomposed state of the body, relatives were advised to bury the body with a view to have an exhumation done for a postmortem.