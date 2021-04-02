15-Y-O feared drowned at Onderneeming Beach

Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the alleged drowning of Adyemi Azeez, a 15-year-old student of Abrams Zuil Secondary School.

The alleged drowning incident occurred at Onderneeming beach on the Essequibo coast at about 13:30hrs today.

Reports received so far indicate that the student along with some of his school friends went to hang out at the home of another 15-year-old student of Onderneeming.

At about 13:00hrs, they all went to the Onderneeming beach where Azeez and three other friends went into the river.

However, the current was strong, causing the students to start screaming for help.

The students who were not in the water scrambled to assist their friends who were crying for help.

They managed to pull three of those in the water to safety.

However, Azeez reportedly went underwater was not seen anywhere in the river and is feared drowned.

The matter was reported and police ranks went to the scene.

A search party was formed and a search made in the river for Azeez’s body, which has so far not been located.