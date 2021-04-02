MoF official killed, others injured in Mabura accident

A senior staffer within the Ministry of Finance (MoF) was today killed while three others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle on the 111 Miles Mahdia trail, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) – some five kilometres away from the Mabura Police Outpost.

The dead man has been identified as Pretiapaul Jaigobin, 54, of Low Lands, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Those injured are Nand Singh, 44, of 111 Miles Mahdia; Franky Wessel Trotz, 29, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and Ravie Gayadeen, 25, of Zeelugt, WCD.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred about 15:00h and involved a Toyota Tundra motor vehicle bearing registration number GTT 1936.

At the scene, Trotz reportedly told Police that he was in the cab of the vehicle which was heading to Mabura when the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to topple several times before coming to a halt.

At the time of the accident, a resident of Mahdia, David Adams, was passing and he rendered assistance.

Singh, Gayadeen, and Jaigobin were escorted to Mabura Health Centre where they treated and referred to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). However, upon their arrival in Linden,

Jaigobin was pronounced dead on arrival while Singh and Gayadeen were admitted. Their condition is regarded as stable. An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.

Jaigobin, who also served as an executive member of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB), was only recently elected Treasurer of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).