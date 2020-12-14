“Wish Upon A Star” initiative launched for ‘special needs’ children

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched its “Wish Upon A Star” initiative for vulnerable children to get an opportunity for their dreams to be realised.

Conceptualised by Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud, this Christmas initiative targets children with special needs.

“We want to reach out to children that are terminally ill; children who suffer from disabilities; children who lost their parents, children who suffer from psychological trauma, children who never had the opportunity to enjoy something they need or really wish for that one gift that would make them incredibly happy,” Minister Persaud said.

The Ministry from today, December 14, 2020, will be placing “Wish Upon A Star” mailboxes at its three locations in Georgetown and Probation offices in Regions 2, 3, 5, 6, 9 and 10.

To fulfil the requests, the Ministry will be engaging a number of companies and entities to make the children’s wishes become reality.

Children between the ages of 4 and 15 are encouraged to write “to say what he or she needs.”

“Our wish is to make a child very happy during this festive season, by making their wishes come through. Children look forward to this time of the year,” Minster Persaud added.

The deadline for handwritten letters, inclusive of contact information and home address, is Monday, December 21, 2020 at noon.