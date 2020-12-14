12 organisations benefit from donations made by P&P Insurance

P&P Insurance recently held its Annual Christmas Presentation where various organisations benefited from donations.

The organisations that received donations this year are: Bless the Children Home, Canaan Children Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home, The Dharam Shala, David Rose School for the Handicapped, Cheshire Homes Guyana, Hauraruni Girls Home, Tina Insanally Foundation, Bal Nivas Shelter, and Joshua House Children Centre.

According to a statement from the firm, each organisation received $125,000 making a total contribution of $1.5 million.

In addition, hampers of toys were given out to all the orphanages.

In brief remarks, Executive Director of P&P Insurance Brokers, Mr. Vikash Panday said that this presentation was held at a time of considerable challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that notwithstanding the challenges, the company resolved that their Corporate Social Responsibility must be honored and the donations made.

Mr. Panday went on to say that this month was a very significant month for P&P Insurance Brokers, as it marks their 35th anniversary. He said that 35 years was a very long time for any business but because of the loyalty of his clients and customers and the extremely hard work of the staff over the years, P&P continues to succeed on a foundation built on Integrity and Trust.

He said that although P&P always brings a high level of technical competence and quality service to their clients, he was more than proud to know that the clients and the wider population justifiably associate the words Integrity and Trust with P&P Insurance.

Mr Panday said that the donations over the many years, would not have been possible without the success of the business and the success of the business would not have been possible without the support, loyalty and goodwill of their many clients and friends. He said the donations were therefore as much from their clients as they were from P&P.

Mr. Panday thanked all the Organisations’ Administrators and wished everyone a peaceful Christmas and a happy New Year.