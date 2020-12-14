Motorcyclist hospitalised following Corentyne accident

A 24-year-old man identified as Keon Joseph of Winkle Road, New Amsterdam is now hospitalised after he collided with a motorcar along the Chesney Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred on Sunday at around 12:20hrs.

Reports are that a motorcar, driven by a 44-year-old woman, was in a stationary position on the northern side of the road. The driver alleged that she put on her turning signal, looked into her rearview mirror and noticed that the road was clear. As such, she proceeded to turn out when the collision occurred. The woman told investigators that she suddenly felt an impact on her vehicle.

On the other hand, Joseph, who was riding a motorcycle, alleged that he was proceeding along the roadway when the motorcar suddenly turned into his path. Joseph told investigators that he attempted to pull away to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, he crashed into car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle which toppled, causing him to fall onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by the doctor. Joseph was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient. The man is said to be suffering from a fractured hip.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar was arrested and placed into police custody.