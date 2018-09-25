Windies pacer Roach could lack match sharpness ahead of India series

Windies pace bowler Kemar Roach will miss the Windies warm-up match against a Board President’s XI in Vadodara as he travels back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother.

The bowler is, however, expected to be back in time for the start of the series, which will get under way in Rajkot on October 4. With the bowler having not played Test cricket competitively since recovering from a hamstring injury against Bangladesh in July, he could be somewhat sharp on match fitness.

Against Bangladesh, Roach showed plenty of menace, taking five wickets in the first innings of the first Test match, before being rested for the second after suffering the injury.

A rusty Roach, could be a problem for the Windies as the 30-year-old is the team’s most experienced pace bowler. Also in the line-up are Shannon Gabriel (37 Tests) and Jason Holder (34) who are next up the team’s other senior pace bowlers. Keemo Paul has played just one Test so far and Sherman Lewis – who replaced the injured Alzarri Joseph – is yet to make his debut. (SportsMax)