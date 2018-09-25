Taxi driver to face judge, jury for murder

A taxi driver was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of a Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) ambulance dispatcher.

Alan Sim, called “Cayenne” of Lot 860 Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts following the end of the Preliminary Inquiry.

The 57-year-old man will have to face a judge and jury to know his fate.

It was alleged that on November 23, 2015 at Georgetown he murdered Mellisa Skeete, called Lisa with whom he shared a child.

According to the prosecution, Sim picked Skeete up from work at about 15:00h on the day in question in his motorcar PRR 6801 and about 30 minutes later, the woman was found near Carmichael Street, Georgetown bleeding profusely from several stab wounds about her body.

Skeete, a 31-year-old mother of four, died at the GPHC while receiving treatment.

An investigation was launched, and the accused was arrested. Under caution, he reportedly admitted to the offense, and his car was subsequently discovered with the passenger seat replaced, supposedly to conceal the evidence of the crime.

Photo saved as: Sim

Caption: murder accused: Alan Sim

Photo saved as: Skeete

Caption: Dead: Mellisa Skeete