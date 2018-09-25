Police Constable charged for stealing cell phone

A Police Constable was fortunate to have a simple larceny matter dismissed when he appeared at the Charity Magistrates’ Courts on Monday charged for stealing a cell phone belonging to a businesswoman.

Constable John Small, 23, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) stood before Magistrate Esther Sam and denied the allegation.

It is alleged that on September 18, 2018 at Double ‘D’ Mall, Charity Public Road he stole the phone valued $119,000 property of Angelena Byrne.

The court heard that Small and another Officer, who were fully dressed in uniform entered the woman’s business establishment. Small proceeded to remove the woman’s cell phone after which he and his colleague promptly exited.

The woman, who reviewed CCTV footage, saw the Officer in the act and reported the matter to the Police. Based on Legal Advice obtained charges were recommended for Small.

During his appearance , the Virtual Complainant (VC) refused to offer evidence against the the police matter.

However, both constables have since been transferred pending a decision by the Commissioner of Police in respect of their retention in the Force.