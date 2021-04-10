West Dem duo charged for trafficking narcotics

Police in Region Three have arrested and charged a man and a woman after they were found in possession of a quantity of narcotics.

Hemwattie Narine, 42, and 26-year-old Shawn Evan were arrested on Wednesday and charged jointly on Friday with the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (control) Act Chapter 10:10.

They appeared at Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Z Ali-Seepaul where the charge was read to them and they pleaded not guilty.

They were granted bail to the sum $200,000 and the matter was adjourned to May 3, 2021 for report.