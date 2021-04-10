Robbery convict escapes from Mazaruni prison

A Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara man who was serving a 56-month sentence after he was convicted for robbery under arms escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on Friday.

Reports are that at about 03:15h Kevin Lafleur made a run for his freedom into the bushes aback the prisons. According to Police, prison officers scoured the area but did not locate the escapee.

As such a Joint Services team was called in to search for the escapee.

On February 16, four prisoners, including inmates on death row, who were convicted for murder and manslaughter, escaped from the high-security Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Those who had escaped were 25-year-old Imran Ramsaywack of Adelphi Village, East Coast Berbice (ECB); 44-year-old Kenrick Lyte whose last known address was Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; 22-year-old Samuel Gouveia of Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and 22-year-old Rayon Jones of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Ramsawack and Jones were killed during a shootout with Police on March 22 at about 20:40h at the Better Hope Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Lyte and Gouveia are still on the run.