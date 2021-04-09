GTT launches new MyGTT App

With a mandate to make doing business easier for its customers, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, launched its new and improved MyGTT app to allow for better interaction with its customers.

The MyGTT app provides customers with 24-hour access to their GTT accounts from anywhere and anytime. Through the new app, GTT customers can view and download their current and previous bills with ease, manage multiple accounts with one view, and pay bills using Visa/MasterCard, among other key features.

According to GTT’s Demand Generation Manager, Tiffany Moonsammy, GTT has incorporated a number of new features to cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

“Our customers spoke, we listened, and we are excited about the relaunch of this app. These improvements will make our customers' lives even easier and will provide them with the convenience to pay all their GTT bills through the convenient, one-stop app,” Moonsammy explained.

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to follow safety guidelines in our stores, it is our hope that customers utilise this app as we all work together to flatten the curve of the coronavirus,” Moonsammy added.

Some of the other new features include a faster registration process, a ‘Pay All My Bills’ option, a ‘Lend Me’ feature, the tracking of data usage with a fixed LTE plan and the ability to apply for service or request support – all available through your device. Note, also, that payments can be made with the newly integrated mmg+ feature. mmg+ is a secure, convenient and easy to use payment option. To have mmg+ now integrated with the MyGTT app is a development that brings an additional layer of ease-of-use to the customer.

Customers can download the MyGTT app on App Store and Google Play to get the registration process underway. If they already have an account they simply need to download the app and sign in. More information on the MyGTT app can be accessed via gtt.co.gy/newmygtt.