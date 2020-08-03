“We’re building a country for every Guyanese” – President Ali

In his inaugural address as President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali committed to Guyanese that he will uphold the Oath of Office he took and work every day in the best interests in the people of Guyana.

“There is one future and that future requires a united Guyana. That future requires a strong Guyana. That future requires every Guyanese to play a part in building our country, ensuring we leave a better Guyana for the next generation. We are in this together. We are not separated by class, by ethnicity, by religion or by political persuasion. We are united in the true Guyanese spirit,” he stated during a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Sunday.

President Ali noted that there is a lot of work to be done and this will start instantaneously.

In a subsequent interview with the media, he posited that it is now time for Guyana to charter a way forward that is built on unity and inclusiveness. He used the opportunity to reassure Guyanese that he and his Administration will continue to govern for all of Guyana.

“We have to be respectful to each other. We have to ensure, and this is what [my] Government will be focused on, a development agenda that would reflect the priorities of every Guyanese.

‘We’re building a country for every Guyanese. There is no [need] for fear, there is no need for distinction based on political persuasion; no need for distinction based [on] religious belief or ethnicity. This is a Government for all of Guyana and that is the way this Government will operate,” President Ali said.

Reflecting on the events over the past five months, Ali explained that the experience will further strengthen his resolve and commitment to good governance and adhering to the rule of law.

“I did not require the events of the last five months to make me more appreciative of who we are as a people. We all have responsibility to safeguard and protect who we are as a people, to protect our freedom and our democracy. So, the events have strengthened my resolve and my commitment to ensuring that democracy, good governance, the rule of law and the changes that are required to ensure we never find ourselves back in a position like that, must be addressed,” he posited.

The President further outlined that Sunday’s events are all about celebrating democracy and on that note, expressed his gratitude to the various political parties, civil society, the diplomatic and international community and other stakeholders who were committed to ensuring democracy was protected and prevailed in Guyana.

“Guyana will have a bright future because of your efforts. I take the Oath of Office because of the hard work of many individuals… We thank you sincerely for your confidence and your trust… In voting for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, you’ve elected a Government to serve all the people of Guyana and that is what your next Government will be doing,” he added.

Dr Ali was sworn-in as the 9th Executive President of Guyana, five months after Guyanese went to the polls to elect a Government.