GMSA looks forward to working with President Ali in developing Guyana

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has written President Irfaan Ali, congratulating him on being sworn in and expressed their anticipation in working with his government in developing Guyana.

See full letter below:

Dear Mr. President;

Re: Congratulations

On behalf of the Board and Members of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association

Ltd. (GMSA) I wish to extend warm congratulations on your electoral success and best wishes as you take up the responsibilities and challenges of leading our country.

The GMSA looks forward to working with you and your Government to advance economic

growth and development. In particular, we stand ready to work in partnership with government for the expansion of the manufacturing and services sectors in Guyana.