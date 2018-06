Ranks of the “E” Division are now hunting for several men following the discovery of guns and quantity of ammunition at Wild Lang Mission, Potaro over the weekend.

According to reports, the ranks were at the time acting on intelligence when the discovery of a single barrel twelve gauge shotgun and a .38 revolver, was made.

Twenty-two live 12 gauge cartridges, fourteen empty 12 gauge casings and a shotgun stock were also found. Investigations are continuing.