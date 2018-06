President Donald Trump flew in aboard Air Force One, a few hours after Mr Kim touched down with his entourage this morning.

Their meeting – the first between a leader from the North and a sitting US president – will take place on Tuesday on the resort island of Sentosa.

Trump has described it as a “one-time shot” at peace and said the two were in “unknown territory”.

The US hopes the summit will kick-start a process that eventually sees Mr Kim give up nuclear weapons.