WBD murder/suicide: Man had previously threatened to kill wife – family

A 36-year-old mother of two has been murdered by her 45-year-old husband who later committed suicide.

The woman has been identified as Camele Robertson-Rodrigues while the man is Rollins Rodrigues; the couple has been together for some seven years.

The incident occurred sometime between last night and this morning at their La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

Reports are that the woman had returned home at around 19:30hrs, after spending some time at a hinterland location where she was helping out a friend who works there.

Upon returning home, the woman and her husband got into an argument. The woman’s nephew, who witnessed the commotion, said the row between the couple only lasted a few minutes, after which he left the house to go consume alcohol at a nearby shop.

The nephew said he did not return to the house until the following morning, after the woman’s 11-year-old son informed him that his stepfather was dead.

The nephew, who resides in the same community, said he rushed to the house where he found the man dead in an apparent suicide. After making this discovery, the nephew related that he had to kick down a door to gain access to a room where he saw the woman dead on a bed. According to him, there was “blood all over”.

It is unclear if the woman’s son witnessed the incident. The son and the woman’s daughter, who both lived with the couple, are said to be traumatised and unable to provide much information.

From all indications, the woman was stabbed to death and her throat was slit.

Meanwhile, a family member who spoke to his publication related that the couple had arguments in the past where the man would have threatened to kill her.

“Most times he does talk things when he drunk,” the family member explained. The relative noted that the husband would often get upset when the woman goes out and does not make time for him.

“All he does say is when he come home from work, all he does need is time with she, and he ain’t getting that,” the family member said.

Rollins was working in the fishing industry. He is said to be a father of one from a previous relationship. The couple has no children together.

Investigations are ongoing.