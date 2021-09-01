WBD man kills wife, then commits suicide 

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating a murder/suicide which occurred this morning at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

INews understands that a man killed his reputed wife by slitting her throat with a knife, and shortly after executing the gruesome act, he committed suicide.

When contacted, Commander Errol Watts said he could not provide much details on the case but confirmed that a party of policemen are at the crime scene conducting initial investigations.

This is a developing story and INews will provide more information as it becomes available.