WBD businessman nabbed with unlicensed firearm, ammo

Police ranks in Regional Division #3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have arrested a businessman who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm along with matching ammunition. At about 00:30 hrs this morning, acting on information received, the ranks went to School Street Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, where they contacted Luis Moreno, a 34-year-old Businessman who was standing in his yard. One of the ranks told him of the suspicion that he had a firearm on his premises without a license and requested to carry out a search on his person and premises. Moreno permitted the Police to search him and his home.

Nothing of evidential value was found on Moreno. The ranks then proceeded to the upper flat of the two-storey building, where searches were conducted in the back verandah in the presence of Luis Moreno. Inside a barrel with clothing, the ranks found one .38 revolver (the serial number was filed off) and six (6) live matching rounds of ammunition.

A further search unearthed a small black rectangular box which contained 65 live 9mm rounds of ammunition and one black 9mm magazine. Moreno was cautioned, and he replied, saying the ammunition was his but not the gun.

He was then arrested and escorted with the suspected firearm and ammunition to the La Grange Police Station. Moreno remains in custody pending further investigations.

