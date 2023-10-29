WBD businessman nabbed with unlicensed firearm, ammo

Police ranks in Regional Division #3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have arrested a businessman who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm along with matching ammunition.
At about 00:30 hrs this morning, acting on information received, the ranks went to School Street Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, where they contacted Luis Moreno, a 34-year-old Businessman who was standing in his yard.
One of the ranks told him of the suspicion that he had a firearm on his premises without a license and requested to carry out a search on his person and premises. Moreno permitted the Police to search him and his home.
He was then arrested and escorted with the suspected firearm and ammunition to the La Grange Police Station. Moreno remains in custody pending further investigations.