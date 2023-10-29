3 ATM scammers arrested after being watched by police

Police Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary have arrested three suspected ATM scammers, who were under surveillance after a report was made that they were targeting the ATM machines of several commercial banks in the city.

The suspects were nabbed at about 00:15h this morning.

Detectives arrested Bhojnarine Gopaul, called ‘Sandeep’, a 37-year-old Technician of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara; Tulsie Rampersaud, a 26-year-old Welder of Parika, East Bank Essequibo; and Akashmati Ramnaraine, a 37-year-old Superbet Cashier of Coldingen. They were all in a Black Fielder Wagon #PAE 364, driven at the time by Gopaul.

The trio, who were under surveillance, were observed visiting the Giftland Mall’s Citizen Bank ATM machine, where Tulsie Rampersaid came out of the car dressed in a black Hoodie and red short pants and went into the ATM outlet, where he spent about 40 seconds and returned to the car.

They then left Giftland and went to the Citizen Bank ATM at OMG on Sheriff Street, where Tulsie was observed again exiting the car and entering the ATM outlet, where he spent about 45 seconds, after which he exited and re-entered the car.

At this point, detectives intercepted the car and carried out a search, during which four (4) cards were found: one Bank of America Visa Debit Card, one New York State Medicaid Recipient Card, and two blank cards.

The three suspects were all escorted to the CID Headquarters on Vlissengen Road, where they are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

--- ---