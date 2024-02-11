Warapoka businessman dies in boat mishap at NWD

Vanwest Charles, a 26-year-old businessman of Warapoka Village, North-West District (NWD) in Region One (Barima-Waini), lost his life in a boat mishap on Friday.
According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime around 17:05h in the vicinity of the mid-part of the ’99 Turns’, North West District.
Reports are that Charles was captaining a small boat about 16 feet in length, red and blue in colour, powered by a 40 HP Yamaha Engine. He reportedly crashed into another boat transporting passengers and fell into the water as a result of the collision. The young businessman later succumbed whilst being escorted to seek medical attention.
The captain of the passenger vessel, 43-year-old Noel Malvin Evans of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, reported to the incident to the Police. that he was negotiating a turn in the
Evans, who has been the holder of a Coxswain License for the past two years, is also the owner of a 22-foot Speedboat powered by a 200 HP Yamaha engine. He usually operates the boat to transport passengers from the interior location to Charity.
The young businessman was subsequently taken out of the water by the boat captain and passengers. Several injuries were seen on his body as he was then placed into the boat and transported to Kumaka Water Front, Moruca, then by ambulance to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.
The body was photographed and processed and is currently at the Kumaka District Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Statements were taken from all the passengers who corroborated Evan’s story. No foul play is suspected. Evans was placed into custody assisting with the ongoing investigations.