Motorcyclist killed in WCD accident

An early morning accident on the Meten-Meer-Zorg public road, West Coast Demerara, today has claimed the life of a 32-year-old motorcyclist.

The dead man has been identified as Mark Paul of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Based on police reports, the accident occurred at about 02:31h today.

At the time, Paul was driving motorcycle #CL 8032, proceeding West along the southern side of the road at a fast rate when he lost control of the bike and ended up in a trench then into a wooden bridge where he received head and other injuries.

The motorcyclist was picked up by the Police in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and treated for his injuries and later succumbed to his injuries at about 04:35h this morning.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle was taken to Leonora Police Station where it was lodged to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.

The body of the deceased motorcyclist was escorted to Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

