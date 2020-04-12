Wanted man nabbed in Sophia

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown resident who was wanted for discharging a loaded firearm was on Saturday arrested and is being process for court. The man was accused of committing the act on April 9, 2020 at a Sophia residence.

Based on information received, ranks were patrolling E Field Sophai Access Road when they recognized the wanted man. However, upon seeing the police, the man attempted to escape by quick action by the police, resulted in his arrest.

A search was conducted on his person and an unlicensed pistol with six rounds of live ammunition were discovered.

An accomplice who managed to escape on a motorcycle is being sought by the police as they continue their investigations.