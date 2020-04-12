Father of 2 commits suicide after row with reputed wife

A Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) father of two took his own life in the wee hours of Sunday following an argument with his reputed wife.

Dead is 29-year-old Andy Bobb formerly of Foulis Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and of Alliance Road, Timehri, EBD.

Based on reports received, on the night in question, the now dead man and a few relatives were imbibing at his home.

However, during the drinking spree, his reputed wife reportedly made a statement that angered Bobb thus resulting in an exchange of words.

During the argument, the young father got up and walked to the back of the yard where he collected the poisonous substance and consumed same.

He reportedly dies a few minutes later. His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.