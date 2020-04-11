Guyana’s COVID-19 cases now at 45

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Guyana, with the figure now at 45.

This was confirmed by the Public Health Ministry today (Saturday, April 11, 2020).

While the number of confirmed cases moved five places up from Friday’s update, the country’s COVID-19 deaths remain the same at six. Since its first coronavirus death on March 11, the country has recorded five more deaths – all within the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons tested thus far is 193.

The number of persons in isolation has risen to 31, while there are now 13 persons in quarantine.

It was reported on Monday that eight of the persons who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus have since recovered after a period of isolation and medical treatment.