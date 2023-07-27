Wanted bulletin issued for attempted murder suspect

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 41-year-old Bernard Dove, who shot a man with an arrow and bow in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The wanted bulletin has been issued days after the shooting incident had taken place at Falls Top village in Region One (Barima-Waini). 31-year-old Devon Williams has been injured in that incident.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bernard Dove to make contact with any of the following numbers: 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or with the Police at the nearest station.

Reports are that on July 19, Dove attacked Dorona Williams, sister of Devon Williams, and her uncle without provocation at Falls Top village. In an attempt to defend them, Devon intervened and tried to chase Dove away. However, Dove returned, armed with a bow and arrow, and shot Devon before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the attack, Devon sustained a deep wound across his abdomen, and several internal organs have been left exposed. He was initially taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital for treatment, and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

The Police Commander of Region One, Himnauth Sawh, has confirmed that the incident is being treated as an attempted murder, and that investigations are ongoing.

