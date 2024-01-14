Visitors, officers to face full brunt of the law – Prison Director warns

In a bid to end the continued flow of contraband being smuggled into the prisons, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said on Sunday that additional security measures will be employed within the confines of each prison location.

Elliot alluded to the recent attempts by members of the public to either throw contraband items over the prison fence or place such items around the prison perimeters.

The Prison Head also indicated that persons’ movement near the prison locations will be restricted and, in some cases, a “Stop and Search” exercise will be conducted.

The Prison Director indicated that the Guyana Prison Service will also be erecting signs at strategic points outside of the prisons, warning the public to desist from such acts and the consequences attached to them.

Meanwhile, Elliot warned that there will be no letup in bringing down corrupt prison officers, family members and friends of inmates who are bent on breaking the law.

“Public safety is a key component of the prison system, and all efforts will be made to achieve such a task”, the Prison Head said.

