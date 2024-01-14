ECD man arrested after CANU finds several types of ammo

Officers attached the to Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have arrested a male following the discovery of several types of ammunition.

The ammunition was found on Saturday when CANU Officers conducted an operation at Norton Street in Wortmanville, Georgetown. During the exercise, a search was conducted on the suspect, leading to the discovery of 12 rounds of ammunition.

These included: Eleven (11) 9mm and One (1) .223.

Ron Fletchman, a 46-year-old resident of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the ammunition. He was subsequently handed over to the Guyana Police Force with the said ammunition for further investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

