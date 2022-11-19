Vigilance teen remanded on Robbery with Violence charge

Patrick Assanah, an 18-year-old Labourer of Lot 112 Brush Dam, Vigilance, East Coast Demerara has been remanded to prison on a robbery charge.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday a Lance Corporal from Vigilance Police Station and charged on Friday by a Detective Corporal of Enmore Police Station, for two counts of Robbery with violence contrary to section 222(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty to both.

He was remanded to prison until December 14.