WBD man charged for murder of construction worker

A West Bank Demerara man was charged for the murder of Sherwayne Underwood, a 32-year-old construction worker of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

The accused, 29-year-old Jamaal Abrams called ‘Gold Teeth’, a mason of Lot 1343 Westminster, WBD was arrested on Tuesday. He was subsequently charged on Friday for the capital offence of Murder.

Abrams appeared at Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court via zoom link before Her Worship Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to December 15 report.